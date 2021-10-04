(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin said he won’t support Donald Trump for another run for president.

“I think it’s time for America to move on,” he said in an interview Monday with Erik Schatzker at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Trump’s tenure was not constructive for the country, with the exception of his economic policies, Griffin said.

The former president was “so pointlessly divisive,” he said, adding he was “appalled” by Trump’s willingness to attack people based on where they came from or the color of their skin.

