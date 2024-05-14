Ken Griffin Says Biden’s Pause on LNG Is an Incoherent Policy

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin, chief executive officer of $63 billion hedge fund Citadel, said the Biden administration’s decision to freeze permitting on new liquefied natural gas export projects is an “incoherent” economic policy.

Countries looking to use more gas — which would help reduce global coal usage and carbon emissions — would benefit from having both the US and Qatar as reliable sources of the fuel, Griffin said.

“If you want a country to base its economy on natural gas, they’re going to want two suppliers,” Griffin said during the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday. “It’s not a win-lose dynamic between the United States and Qatar. It’s a win-win.”

