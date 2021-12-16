39m ago
Ken Griffin to Bankroll Illinois GOP Election Slate: Lee News
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin, CEO and founder of Chicago-based Citadel, has plans to bankroll a slate of statewide GOP candidates to oppose Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic candidates, Lee Enterprises’ Brenden Moore reports, citing confirmation from sources.
Earlier, NBC News in Chicago reported that Griffin had decided to back a candidate for governor that wasn’t one of the declared candidates.
The Griffin camp sent a statement to NBC5 saying no decisions had been made and he was willing to back any candidate who would address the issues of the state, regardless of party.
