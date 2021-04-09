Ken Rogoff Says Higher Rates Would ‘Turn the World Upside Down’

(Bloomberg) -- A rise in interest rates at this point in the global pandemic recovery would “turn the world upside down,” according to Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff.

In an interview with Tom Keene and Jonathan Ferro on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance, he said:

It would take a massive shock to the system to undermine the dollar’s hegemony, which “isn’t something that’s going to go away overnight.”

There will be more clarity on interest rates and inflation when Europe’s vaccine roll out catches up with that in the U.S.: “As long as Europe’s stuck in the mud it’s very hard to tell what’s going on.”

“If you keep running a war economy you just undermine all the things underlying ... expectations.”

