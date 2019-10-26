(Bloomberg) -- Kenya Electricity Generating Co. won’t be able to publish its financial results for the year ended June by Oct. 31 as the process of appointing the country’s new auditor general hasn’t been finalized, the power generating company said.

“The finalization of KenGen’s audited financial results will be delayed due to the ongoing process of appointing a new auditor general,” the company said in a statement published in the Saturday Nation newspaper. The process is expected to be completed by the end of November and KenGen has sought approval from the Capital Markets Authority for an extension until then.

The auditorgeneral is responsible for the approval of the state-run company’s financial results.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bella Genga in Nairobi at bgenga2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Jacqueline Mackenzie, Jon Menon

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.