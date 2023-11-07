(Bloomberg) -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management closed fundraising for its latest vehicle with $4.1 billion — breezing past its initial target — as it rides the rush into private credit.

The new fund will focus on making private investments that are high in the capital structure, taking a “go anywhere” approach to areas where traditional banks have been retreating. The fund surpassed an earlier target for $3 billion and has already deployed half the capital raised.

Private credit is Wall Street’s hottest obsession, attracting cash from pension funds, sovereign-wealth funds, insurers and other institutions as banks pull back. That’s created a $1.6 trillion market untested by crisis. Still, Kennedy Lewis co-founder David Chene pushed back on the notion that enthusiastic investors are inflating a risky bubble.

“The largest pension plans and sovereign funds sit on a perch that is likely higher than everybody else’s, and they’re making decisions to allocate to this space,” he said. “They view private credit not just as a one-time opportunity, but something that likely does have a long road to run.”

The market opened up as banks have faced waves of pressure. Their struggles, starting with the 2008 financial crisis, Europe’s subsequent credit crunch and most recently the tremors in US regional banking, have fueled bouts of caution among executives and stiffer capital rules from regulators.

That’s led to the availability of “a lot more low-hanging fruit in the market,” according to Chene, whose firm oversees $14 billion in assets.

“You’ve got a secular trend that’s coming your way,” he said. “You can get a spread of 500 to 700 basis points over risk-free rate for basically absorbing what is otherwise middle-of-the-fairway banking business.”

One challenge is being able to grab the attention of the biggest allocators in what’s becoming a crowded field. “We can’t just plant a flag, hang a shingle and and say we know how to make money in credit,” Chene said. “You’re not just buying the market. You have to define what it is we’re doing.”

Kennedy Lewis has identified health care and power as areas of focus. It has also developed a specialized homebuilder-finance strategy — a structured-credit product to fund land acquisitions and new projects. Chene, 44, said the firm plans to play less of a role in helping finance private equity buyouts, which many other private-credit funds are doing.

Sourcing Deals

“If 90% of our deal flow is sponsor-backed and all of a sudden we have a credit issue in a particular sponsor-backed company, we don’t want to be in real conflict with somebody who’s actually showing you deals,” he said. “You don’t want to bite the hand that feeds you from a sourcing standpoint.”

Kennedy Lewis was founded in 2017 by Chene, the former head of US distressed debt at CarVal Investors, and Darren Richman, a former executive at Blackstone Inc.’s credit business. Its strategies also include a business-development company, as well as collateralized-loan obligations.

He argues the flexible mandate for the fund means that it can pounce on opportunities in public markets if there is a severe disruption without being boxed in hunting for just direct investments.

“I don’t worry so much about a particular issue around direct lending or private credit. I worry probably most about a very deep recession as a result of something that nobody’s predicted,” Chene said. “The trick is to make sure we always have dry powder for those types of exogenous events.”

