(Bloomberg) -- The candle factory destroyed by a deadly tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, was a supplier for Bath & Body Works, which has pledged to support the community.

The company issued a statement on its website saying it is supporting relief efforts in Mayfield."The Bath & Body Works team is devastated by the loss of life at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, a long-standing partner of ours,” the statement reads. The company has “reached out to the factory owners to identify how we can directly support MCP associates and their families, as well as to determine other resources that would be most helpful at this time and in the months to come.”

The company is also making donations to tornado relief efforts through the American Red Cross and local Kentucky agencies.

Workers Still Missing

Search efforts continue at the factory, which was flattened late on December 11 when the tornado ripped through the town. Of the 110 working in the factory at the time, eight employees are dead and fewer than 10 are still missing, the AP reports. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday that there were 64 confirmed deaths with 11 still missing.

Mayfield Consumer Products Chief Executive Officer Troy Propes told Fox News that 10 minutes before the storm hit factory managers got “almost all workers to the designated areas” to shelter from the storm, which were the bathrooms.

At least six people were killed in an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed when tornados came through the area.

