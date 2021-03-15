(Bloomberg) -- Charles Booker, who sought the Democratic nomination for then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s seat in 2020, said he’s considering taking on Senator Rand Paul in 2022.

Booker wrote on Twitter on Monday that he is “strongly considering” running for the United States Senate in 2022.

In the June primary, the former state senator came close to defeating party-backed Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, who went on to lose to McConnell. He gained momentum in the final weeks of the campaign as protests mounted in his hometown of Louisville over the shooting of Breonna Taylor by police serving a no-knock warrant.

Booker gained endorsements from Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as well as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York but lost to McGrath by 15,000 votes.

