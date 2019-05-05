(Bloomberg) -- To the casual observer, the outcome of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby was a bizarre one. And maddeningly unsatisfactory too.

That was made immediately clear to me at our annual Derby party as hostile question after hostile question was hurled my way in the aftermath of the racetrack’s decision to disqualify the first-place finisher, Maximum Security, and slide the second-place finisher, a 65-1 longshot named Country House, into the rain-soaked winner’s circle. President Donald Trump even vented Sunday morning about the race, declaring in a typically Trump-ian tweet that the decision was nonsense: “The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby -- not even close.”

I get the frustration. And I get the confusion. The events that unfolded during and after the race were tough for all but the hardest of hard-core handicappers and gamblers to follow.

But this should be made clear: There was nothing truly controversial about the ruling. What Maximum Security did midway around the second turn -- jumping out several paths and dangerously impeding the progress of multiple horses -- is a foul. And it is grounds for disqualification. Every time. Without exception. Whether it’s the third race at Monmouth Park on a sleepy Thursday in late August or the 12th race at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.

That the second-place finisher was unaffected by the first-place finisher’s antics is, from a rules standpoint, irrelevant. When Maximum Security committed a foul against the eighth and 17th-place finishers, the racing stewards needed to put him behind those two horses in the official order of finish. As a result, almost every other horse in the Derby, including Country House, moved up one slot.

That’s how the game works. And it’s a system that, despite all the grumbling, makes perfect sense: How can a horse that interfered with rivals so egregiously that it could have prevented them from finishing at the front of the pack be allowed to keep his final position ahead of them? He can’t. Period. Hence the disqualification.

Scary Situation

So what exactly happened?

The version of events related by Maximum Security’s jockey, Luis Saez, square pretty well with what is visible on the television monitor. While galloping along on the lead late in the race, Maximum Security appears to get suddenly spooked by the ruckus that the large (and drunk) crowd in the track infield is making, and he darts sharply to the right. The colt is so startled that he commits a bad technical mistake with his footwork, which only serves to further drive him away from the position he held along the rail.

That was a major problem because he had two horses perched right on his outside flank. And those two horses -- War of Will and Long Range Toddy -- got slammed hard. It is something of a miracle, frankly, that War of Will didn’t fall during the incident. He was put in a terribly perilous spot, with his front legs even briefly hitting Maximum Security’s hindquarters. By the time, Saez managed to correct Maximum Security and straighten him back up, the damage was done: War of Will, who finished eighth, and Long Range Toddy, 17th, had been forced to alter course, losing precious momentum in the process.

Would either of those two colts have won the Derby had they not be fouled? Most likely not. Long Range Toddy was starting to give off clear signs that he was tiring in the mud when the incident occurred, and while War of Will ran on gamely afterwards to finish just two lengths behind the third-place finisher, it appeared as if he was going to wind up a cut below the top flight on this day, regardless. But we’ll never know the answer to that question because Maximum Security didn’t give them the chance to show what they could do.

Now, there had never been a disqualification like this in the 144-year history of America’s marquee race. And there are some insiders who say that the stewards’ decision Saturday has to be seen in the context of the surge in thoroughbred fatalities this winter at Santa Anita Park, one of the country’s premier tracks. The racing industry in both California, where Santa Anita is located, and across the nation has been scrambling to come up with a policy response to the tragic situation that would quell criticism from animal rights’ groups.

So, the ruling, according to this argument, was -- at least, subconsciously -- an attempt by the industry to prove to the broader American public that it will not tolerate dangerous situations that imperil horses and humans.

Perhaps. I’m not sure. But I do know this: Maximum Security was correctly disqualified. And Country House, while second best to that horse on this day, was correctly draped in a brilliant blanket of roses as darkness descended on Louisville Saturday night.

(David Papadopoulos, a senior editor, writes about the Triple Crown races for Bloomberg News. He is a voter in the thoroughbred industry’s annual Eclipse Awards.)

