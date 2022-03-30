(Bloomberg) -- Churchill Downs Inc., owner and operator of the racetrack that hosts the annual Kentucky Derby, is tapping the U.S. high-yield bond market for $900 million to help finance its asset purchase of Hard Rock Sioux City-owner Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC, according to a statement Wednesday.

The notes are due in eight years, with early pricing discussions in the range of 6%, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not be identified because they are not authorized to speak on the matter. The bonds are rated B1/B+, the person said, four steps into junk territory.

Churchill Downs had agreed to buy most of Peninsula Pacific’s assets for $2.5 billion, according to a separate statement it released in February. The assets it’s acquiring will remain in escrow until completion of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2022.

Companies looking to sell high-yield debt have been seeking windows of opportunities to do so amid recent market volatility due to a hawkish Federal Reserve and the war in Ukraine. The most recent opening of relative calm -- following the biggest daily drop in average U.S. junk-bond yields in more than three months Tuesday -- may be short-lived as the tone worsened on reports that progress of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stalled.

Borrowers coming to the market lately have typically been seeking help to fund pending mergers and acquisitions. The structure of some deals have shifted more towards floating-rate loans, whose interest payments rise as rates increase.

Package firm Novolex Holdings LLC kicked off a $2 billion sale of junk bonds on Monday to help fund its buyout by Apollo Global Management Inc. The size of the bonds were reduced on Wednesday, with pricing discussions of 6.75% for a $500 million secured note and 9.75% to 10% for the $1.1 billion unsecured portion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is leading the sale of Churchill Downs’ bonds with an investor call at 11 am Wednesday in New York. The bond is expected to price thereafter.

