Dec 9, 2022
Kentucky Derby Trainer Pleads Guilty to Horse Doping Charges
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The trainer of a horse that won the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified admitted he participated in an international doping ring.
Jason Servis entered a guilty plea Friday in federal court in Manhattan to two charges related to distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs. He’s the highest-profile defendant to plead guilty in a federal investigation into horse-doping that has ensared more than two dozen people.
The son of a jockey who rose through the ranks of the sport, Servis seemed to hit a career peak when the horse he trained, Maximum Security, crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs in 2019. But Maximum Security was subsequently disqualified for interfering with another horse.
The following year, Servis was one of more than two dozen trainers, veterinarians and drug distributors charged by federal prosecutors in New York. The crackdown came amid increased scrutiny of the horsing racing industry following a rash of deaths at Santa Anita Park in California.
Another high-profile trainer, Jorge Navarro, also pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to five years in prison. Servis, who will be sentenced on May 18, faces a maximum of 48 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of $30,000 to $300,000.
The case is US v Navarro, 20-cr-160, US District Court, Southern District of New York.
