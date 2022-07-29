(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from record flooding in Kentucky rose to 15 as incessant rain inundates homes, washes away roads and forces people to take shelter on rooftops.

“We expect that number to grow,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Friday in a tweet. He has asked US President Joe Biden for federal help.

Torrential rains have swept across the central US, setting records earlier this week in Missouri and causing destructive flooding in mountainous areas of eastern Kentucky and West Virginia. The floods have left many residents trapped as roads have been washed away. In Breathitt County, home to Jackson, the courthouse has been turned into a shelter for those fleeing the rising water.

More than 23,000 homes and businesses across the state are without power.

In neighboring West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in six counties across the state due to the same heavy rains. He also sent his National Guard units into Kentucky to help.

While the rain will taper off Friday, rivers and streams are still struggling with the deluge and it is likely heavy downpours will return next week, said Zach Taylor, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

“We are still looking a pretty serious situation across eastern Kentucky,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately there will be additional heavy rainfall going into Sunday and Monday.”

The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet (11.4 meters) in under 33 hours as the rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.

Since so far this week more than 7.25 inches of rain has fallen in Jackson, setting records for the dates on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Taylor said 9 to 10 inches of rain fell across a narrow band of Kentucky through the week.

There may be a little more as a frontal boundary moves south through the area. That boundary will rebound, bringing more heavy rain to start next week.

