(Bloomberg) -- Kenya aims to ramp up its tax collections in the next financial year to help President William Ruto’s administration ease the nation’s reliance on borrowing while boosting the economy.

The government has set a target to increase tax collection by nearly a fifth to 3 trillion shillings ($24.2 billion) in the year beginning July, the National Treasury said in a report. That will enable it to fund a bigger budget, despite a proposal to reduce net foreign borrowing by a third.

Kenya will “move from dependence on debt to dependence on revenues that are raised by taxpayers,” Treasury said in the report. The East African nation is at high risk of debt distress, according to the International Monetary Fund, and had a ratio of debt-to-gross domestic product of 62.3% as of October.

“This has warranted tough choices,” the agency said, referring to measures including eliminating subsidies on fuel, electricity and food. Authorities plan to further digitize the revenue service in order to increase value-added, corporate-income and rental-income tax collections, while also exploring how to widen taxation in the informal sector.

Ruto’s plan to ease the nation’s debt burden comes as several emerging- and frontier-market governments seek to review terms of their obligations with lenders. This month, Ghana became the fourth country to seek the restructuring of its loans under the Group of 20 Common Framework.

Bigger Budget

Increased revenue will allow Ruto’s administration to ramp up 2023-24 spending to 3.6 trillion shillings from a projected 3.4 trillion shillings in the current fiscal period, according to the Treasury. Economic growth is projected to increase to above 6% this year.

The government plans to narrow the nation’s fiscal deficit to 4.3% of GDP in 2023-24 from an estimated 5.8% in the 12 months through June. That will happen partly by reducing net foreign borrowing by a third to 198.6 billion shillings and new domestic debt by 9.9% to 496.6 billion shillings in the next fiscal year, according to Treasury.

Kenya had public liabilities of 8.9 trillion shillings ($72 billion) as of November, according to central bank data. The nation’s fiscal position came under more pressure as the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion on Ukraine hit economic activity and contributed to a spike in the cost of borrowing.

Limited access to the debt markets “may hinder the government’s plan to refinance the 2024 sovereign bond maturities,” Treasury said. The government is considering “alternatives to avoid defaults.”

Kenya has a “high level of debt financing” and its “overdraft at the Central Bank is exhausted,” Treasury said. Borrowing in the current fiscal year has already been cut by 119 billion shillings “in order to ensure public debt is maintained at sustainable levels.”

The government will “continue to monitor the financial conditions before performing any liability management operations whose aim is to lengthen the maturity structure and reduce the refinancing risks in the debt portfolio,” according to the report.

The budget proposals will mark Ruto’s first full-year budgeting cycle since he become president in September. He vowed to advance a so-called Bottom-Up economic plan, under which he proposed to channel resources to sectors that can have a mass impact in creating jobs and wealth.

