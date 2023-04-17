(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan authorities temporarily closed the only runway at the East African nation’s largest airport on Monday after a Singapore Airlines Ltd. cargo plane aborted a takeoff.

The aircraft “developed technical issues,” according to the Kenya Airports Authority, which manages the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the capital, Nairobi.

“All incoming and outgoing flights have been temporarily suspended,” the KAA said in a statement on its Twitter account.

The Singapore Airlines-operated Boeing Co. 747 cargo plane, which was en route to Amsterdam, stopped on the runway about 35 minutes after starting to taxi, data from Flightradar24.com showed. Representatives for the airline didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport serves more than 40 passenger and 25 cargo airlines, according to the agency.

