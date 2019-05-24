(Bloomberg) -- Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Mikosz will step down from the troubled state airline five months before the end of his three-year contract, according to a staff memo seen by Bloomberg.

“I have made the decision to shorten my contract term and I have decided to resign on personal grounds effective Dec. 31,” Mikosz said in the letter sent to employees, without giving a reason. The CEO didn’t answer calls to his phone seeking comment.

The decision by the former CEO of Polish government-owned carrier LOT comes after Kenya Airways reduced losses to just under 6 billion shillings ($59 million) in the year through March 2018 from a record 26.2 billion shillings two years earlier. Sub-Saharan Africa’s third-biggest carrier by passenger traffic has a plan to be profitable in 2022, though this is dependent on gaining government approval to become the operator of Nairobi Airport.

Kenya Airways is 48.9% owned by the Kenyan government, which increased its stake as part of a bailout plan in 2016. Air-France KLM is a minority shareholder. The shares rose 5.2% to 3.63 shillings in Nairobi on Friday, valuing the carrier at 5.4 billion shillings.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bella Genga in Nairobi at bgenga2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, ;John McCorry at jmccorry@bloomberg.net, John Bowker, Tara Patel, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.