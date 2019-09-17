Kenya Airways Is Said to Put CFO Mwariri on Compulsory Leave

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya Airways Plc sent acting Chief Financial Officer Hellen Mwariri on compulsory leave, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

Mwariri is under investigation by the board for allegedly leaking sensitive company information, two of the people said. She did not respond to an emailed request for comment and calls to her mobile phone didn’t connect. Kenya Airways’ communications director, Dennis Kashero, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Mikosz appointed Mwariri as acting CFO in November 2017 to overhaul the loss-making carrier. At the time, a former CFO was suing the airline for wrongful dismissal.

The carrier said last month its first-half losses almost tripled, partly due to a switch to IFRS 16 reporting standards that came into effect on Jan. 1. The government, the airline’s main shareholder, supports a proposal by lawmakers to nationalize sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest carrier.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bella Genga in Nairobi at bgenga2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.