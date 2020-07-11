(Bloomberg) --

The High Court of Kenya ordered the national carrier to temporarily freeze job cuts pending a full hearing of the matter.

The case will be heard on July 16, Judge Hellen Wasilwa said in an judgment on Friday.

The Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union sought the action against Kenya Airways after the airline’s chief executive officer, Allan Kilavuka, earlier this month told staff that the company will embark on a three-month round of job reductions.

The airline’s shares have been suspended on the Nairobi stock exchange as the government debates a bill to nationalize the carrier and amid losses related to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus.

