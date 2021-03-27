(Bloomberg) --

Kenya Airways suspended all domestic flights starting March 29 midday, while international operations continue.

The measure comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced new restrictions Friday for movement into and out of the capital, Nairobi, due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

Passenger services on a Chinese-built railway between Nairobi and Mombasa will also be halted from March 29, Kenya Railways Corp. said in a separate statement.

