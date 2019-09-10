Kenya Airways to Cut Flights on Shortage of Pilots

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya Airways Plc said it will cut flights in the next few weeks because cancellations, resulting from a shortage of pilots, cost the airline an estimated $50 million annually.

The airline has 435 pilots while its flights currently require 497, Director of Operations Paul Njoroge said in a letter to Kenya Airline Pilots Association, a copy of which Bloomberg has seen.

