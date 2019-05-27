(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a fifth consecutive meeting even after inflation surged to a 19-month high.

The Monetary Policy Committee held the rate at 9%, Governor Patrick Njoroge, whose first four-year term ends next month, said in an emailed statement Monday from the capital, Nairobi. That matched the forecast of three of the four economists in a Bloomberg survey. One predicted a 100-basis point increase.

Key Insights:

The unchanged stance shows that the central bank sees less inflation risks than the government. The Parliamentary Budget Office said in a report earlier this month that price growth, which was at 6.6% in April, could reach 11% by the end of the year if food scarcity due to a drought and more expensive electricity persist.

Inflation has been inside the target band of 2.5% to 7.5% since September 2017 and the central bank said it will remain inside this range “in the near term.” The release of corn stocks from the Strategic Grain Reserve will support the stability of food prices, according to the statement.

