(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive time, saying inflation expectations remain well-anchored.

The Monetary Policy Committee held the rate at 9%, Governor Patrick Njoroge said Wednesday in a statement in the first rates decision since his reappointment for a second term. That was in line with the forecast of all six economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Key Insights:

The unchanged stance comes even as the shilling is weakening and food costs rose when a drought caused shortages. The central bank said inflation is expected to remain inside the target range of 2.5% to 7.5% “in the near term, largely due to expectations of lower food prices following improved weather conditions, and lower electricity prices with the reduced reliance on expensive power sources.”

The shilling has been on a weakening streak against the dollar since June. It fell to 104.1 per dollar by 4:48 p.m. in Nairobi on Wednesday, its lowest in nearly four years, partly undermined by the arrest and indictment of the nation’s former Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich on corruption charges.

The MPC said even as inflation expectations are well-anchored, it needs to be vigilant aboutthe possible effects of the recent increases in fuel costs, the ongoing replacement of older 1,000 shilling notes and increased global uncertainty on price growth.

Private-sector credit grew 5.2% in the 12 months through June, compared with 4.4% in May as banks are resuming lending.

