(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank raised its economic-growth projection for this year as improved weather boosts crop production and a new government development program kicks into gear.

The economy may expand 6.3 percent this year, Governor Patrick Njoroge said at a conference Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi. The bank’s earlier projection was 6.2 percent.

East Africa’s biggest economy grew 4.9 percent last year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adelaide Changole in Nairobi at achangole2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Richardson at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.