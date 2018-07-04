Jul 4, 2018
Kenya Central Bank Raises Growth Estimate on Agriculture Boost
(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank raised its economic-growth projection for this year as improved weather boosts crop production and a new government development program kicks into gear.
The economy may expand 6.3 percent this year, Governor Patrick Njoroge said at a conference Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi. The bank’s earlier projection was 6.2 percent.
East Africa’s biggest economy grew 4.9 percent last year.
