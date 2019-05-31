(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan court ruled prosecutors shouldn’t proceed with a case against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, saying investigators had illegally accessed her bank accounts.

Mwilu was facing 13 charges including abuse of office, tax evasion and receiving a loan under false pretenses from Imperial Bank Ltd., which is under administration.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations violated her rights to privacy,” High Court Judge Helen Omondi said Friday on behalf of a five-judge bench. “The manner in which they obtained the evidence of her bank accounts was illegal. They acquired the documents in misuse of the court order and misrepresentation.”

The court ruled that Mwilu didn’t evade tax as alleged and on the charge of abuse of office, the matter should have been handled by the Judicial Service Commission. The rest of the charges were thrown out.

In August, authorities arrested Mwilu, one of four judges that voted to annul a presidential election in 2017. President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized that judgement as a “judicial coup,” said the judges were “crooks” and pledged to “revisit this agenda” at a later date.

Allowing the arrest of judicial officers would expose judges to harassment and intimidation from the executive, the court said in its ruling.

