(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan court sentenced one man to life imprisonment for conducting one the deadliest terror attacks in the East African nation.

Two other men were handed jail terms of 41 years each after they were found guilty for crimes related to a raid on Garissa University in April 2015, Kenyan Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi.

The dawn incident at the university, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) from the Somalia border, killed 147 people, mostly students. The militant group al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate, claimed the raid that marked the worst terror attack on home soil since the 1998 U.S. embassy bombing that left 224 people dead.

