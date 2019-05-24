(Bloomberg) -- The Kenyan High Court upheld a law that criminalizes same-sex relations in the East African nation, the Star reported on Twitter.

The petitioners failed to prove that the provisions in the Penal Code are discriminatory, the newspaper reported Judge Chacha Mwita as saying.

“There is no evidence to show that the petitioners were discriminated and their rights violated as they sought healthcare,” the newspaper reported, citing the ruling made by a three-judge bench.

Kenya is one of 36 African countries that has criminalized homosexuality, according to Open For Business, a coalition of global companies, which argued that inclusive and diverse societies are better for business and essential for economic growth.

“It doesn’t affect just the LGBT community in Kenya, it affects all Kenyans,” Yvonne Muthoni, Kenya program director at Open For Business, said by phone. “It is documented that the LGBT community are kept out of the informal and informal work force, which diminishes Kenya’s national productivity.”

During a visit to Kenya in July 2015, former U.S. President Barack Obama, whose father was born there, urged African nations to abandon laws criminalizing homosexuality, clashing with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta, who called gay rights a “non-issue” for Kenyans.

--With assistance from David Herbling.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Ombok in Nairobi at eombok@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura, Hilton Shone

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.