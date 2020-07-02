(Bloomberg) --

Kenya lowered entry fees to game parks for local citizens and foreign visitors by 50% for a year, starting July 1, as the nation seeks to revive its tourism industry that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sector is the East African nation’s third-biggest foreign-exchange earner after remittances and agricultural exports. The country recorded 1.44 million visitors between July last year and February 2020, compared with 1.42 million a year earlier.

The government also announced a one-year moratorium on rent for all lodges and camps in Kenya Wildlife Service parks and a 50% discount to all filmmakers shooting documentaries in the parks, Tourism and Wildlife Secretary Najib Balala said Thursday.

