(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan authorities questioned two more cabinet ministers this week in a widening graft probe into dam construction projects, as President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed that those found guilty will be held to account.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Tuesday took statements from Trade and Industry Secretary Peter Munya and his East African Community and Regional Development counterpart Adan Mohamed, the police unit’s head, George Kinoti, said by phone. Munya and Mohamed weren’t immediately available to comment when called.

Authorities have now questioned five of the country’s 21 cabinet ministers as they seek to establish possible irregularities in the projects that could have cost the government billions of shillings. Investigators have already questioned National Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich, Devolution Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, and Agriculture Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri on the matter. All of them deny any wrongdoing.

If a minister is charged, they will have to step aside for investigations to continue, as required by the law.

Kenyatta has pledged to fight corruption, which he said threatens national security, to reduce revenue leakages and make more funds available to support his agenda for improved housing, manufacturing, healthcare and farming. East Africa’s biggest economy is struggling to contain borrowing in line with recommendations from the International Monetary Fund.

“If you are corrupt we will fight you,” Kenyatta said Friday in a statement emailed by his office. “You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you.”

Two of the projects, the planned Kimwarer and Arror dams in the Rift Valley, will cost about 65 billion shillings ($643.6 million), of which 21 billion shillings was allegedly given in advance payments, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said March 8. Preliminary findings suggest “breaches of the law,” Haji said and ordered that the probe be expedited.

