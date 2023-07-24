(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s debt-service costs took up 59% of the nation’s tax income in the fiscal year ended June, the highest proportion in more than a decade.

The costs climbed from 56.7% in the previous period, the National Treasury said in a report that comes as President William Ruto’s administration vows to ramp up revenue collection in a bid to ease the national debt burden.

New measures, including doubling the value-added tax on petroleum products and slowing public-wage increases, will help the government achieve the lowest fiscal deficit in a decade in the 12 months through June 2024, according to the Treasury. Next year, it plans to introduce additional tax measures to yield 0.3% of gross domestic product, according to the report.

“Kenya finds itself in a precarious fiscal space with hopes of revival pegged on overly optimistic revenue forecasts, a strategy we find largely untenable in the current macro-environment,” analysts at Sterling Capital, including Renaldo D’Souza, said in a note. Authorities should rather focus on “managing expenditure and reducing wastage,” they said.

The International Monetary Fund this month cut its economic-growth forecast for Kenya this year to 5%.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.