(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan lawmakers approved the deployment of 904 troops to help the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government quell violence in the east of the mineral-rich country.

The contribution to a regional peacekeeping force will help Kenya secure its interests, including a market for goods to and from its Indian Ocean port, and businesses such as Kenyan banks operating in Congo, Nelson Koech, chairman of the National Assembly’s defense and foreign relations committee, told lawmakers on Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi.

“It will enhance the country’s ability to not only respond to threats emanating from the Great Lakes conflict system, but also help to mitigate threats to Kenya’s stability and thereby enhance the security of its citizens,” Koech said. Africa’s Great Lakes region covers countries including Congo, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Kenya budgeted 4.45 billion shillings ($36.6 million) to fund the peacekeeping mission for six months. Should the troops extend their stay, the costs will increase to about 6 billion shillings annually, he said.

“It is, however, envisaged that international financing may be secured for the operation if this materializes,” Koech said.

