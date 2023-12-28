(Bloomberg) -- Kenya paid the interest on its $2 billion eurobond maturing in June, but reneged on its self-imposed pledge to buy back a portion of the securities by Dec. 31.

The East African nation paid $68.7 million in interest on the bond, which “underscores Kenya’s steadfast dedication to meeting external obligations,” Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said in an emailed statement Thursday. The government will pay the principal on maturity, according to the statement, which didn’t mention anything about its pledge to repurchase $300 million of the notes.

President William Ruto’s government told investors that it will repurchase the securities in a bid to bolster investor confidence and highlight the administration’s ability to pay the debt. Kenya planned to borrow from pan-African lender Trade and Development Bank to pay for the repurchase, central bank Governor Kamau Thugge told reporters earlier this month.

“The final interest payment on this eurobond is scheduled for the last week of June 2024, alongside the repayment of the principal amount of $2 billion,” Ndung’u said.

The yield on the notes due June 2024 was 13.43% at 5:34 p.m. in Nairobi, the lowest since Nov. 22. Yields have dropped for three consecutive days, the longest streak since Nov. 21.

Investors have been concerned about Kenya’s ability to make the bullet payment due in June given the nation’s debt burden amid rising energy and food import bills. The country had $6.7 billion of foreign-exchange reserves as of Dec. 21.

Other than the TDB loan that had been expected by mid-December, the National Treasury is also counting on some inflows from the International Monetary Fund in January to help with the payment.

Ruto initially announced the plan to buy back as much as half of the debt earlier in the year, but government officials reduced the target to $500 million, and then $300 million, which some investors say sends mixed signals.

“The inconsistency in the messaging is concerning,” said Thato Mosadi, a fixed-income strategist at Jefferies. “However, we remain confident about the future trajectory of multilateral inflows that will help Kenya settle its outstanding principal on the 2024 eurobond.”

