(Bloomberg) -- Kenya slid into a recession for the first time after the economy contracted for a second straight quarter as measures introduced by the East African state to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic continued to hurt output.

Gross domestic product fell 1.1% during the quarter July through September, compared with a year earlier, after shrinking a revised 5.5% in the previous three months, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday by email. The outcome was in line with the median of three economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Before the decline in the second quarter, sub-Saharan Africa’s third-biggest economy last contracted in 2008, when post-election violence led to a 1.6% drop in output, according to the statistics office.

Kenya confirmed its first coronavirus infection in mid-March and later imposed a partial lockdown. Shutdowns in key markets such as the European Union and the U.K. as well as global travel restrictions hit the country’s main foreign-income earners, including tourism and exports of tea, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

Highlights:

Agriculture, which makes up a third of GDP, continued to buoy the region’s biggest economy and grew by 6.3%, compared with 7.3% expansion in the April to June period. That was helped by tea production, which increased 14% in the quarter compared with a year earlier, thanks to favorable weather. Kenya is the world’s biggest exporter of the black variety.

Education and accommodation and food services, which suffered the most during the nation’s lockdown, contracted by 42% and 58%. They contracted 56% and 83% respectively in the second quarter.

The World Bank sees Kenya’s economy rebounding to growth of 6.9% in 2021, from an estimated 1% contraction last year, according to the lender’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

