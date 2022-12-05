(Bloomberg) -- The vice chairwoman of Kenya’s electoral agency, who disputed results of the August presidential vote, resigned.

Juliana Cherera decided to leave the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission days after President William Ruto suspended her along with three other officials who also disputed the outcome of the Aug. 9 election. Cherera confirmed her resignation by phone on Monday. Justus Nyang’aya who is one of the other three, also resigned, Daily Nation newspaper reported on Friday.

Ruto appointed a tribunal to decide whether to remove the four from office following a petition submitted by lawmakers, alleging that the officials violated the constitution while conducting electoral duties. The commissioners didn’t respond to requests for comment on the parliamentarians’ decision on Dec. 1.

The crisis at the commission comes as opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed to lead protest rallies to address several issues, including the move to remove the electoral commissioners. Ruto won the election with 50.5% support, beating former Prime Minister Odinga who secured 48.9% of the valid votes cast.

