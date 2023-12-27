(Bloomberg) -- The yield on Kenya’s eurobond due in June fell to the lowest in about a month, after the deadline for a coupon payment passed.

The yield dropped 64 basis points to 13.513% at 2:26 p.m. in the capital, Nairobi, according to data tracked by Bloomberg. The East African nation had until Dec. 24 to make the interest payment for the $2 billion of debt issued almost 10 years ago at 6.875%.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo didn’t respond to a text message seeking comment about the payment.

The 2024 bond has been a focal point for investors worrying about the nation’s debt burden as it faces elevated energy and food import bills, with limited foreign exchange to fund the shortfalls. President William Ruto’s government had also pledged to buy back $300 million of the debt by Dec. 31, although the bullet payment is only due in June.

With just four days left, the government’s plan to redeem before maturity “seems to be out of question now,” said Soeren Moerch, portfolio manager at Danske Bank Asset Management, which holds the bond.

Kenya planned to borrow from pan-African lender Trade and Development Bank to pay for the repurchase, central bank Governor Kamau Thugge told reporters earlier this month.

The buyback could lead to a downgrade from one of the rating firms, and be viewed by some investors as a selective default, Moerch said.

Other than the TDB loan, Kenya also expects funding from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

A buyback is subject to market conditions and “completion of satisfactory documentation,” Treasury’s Kiptoo said in response to Bloomberg queries last week.

“Indeed the government had earlier planned to undertake the buyback before end December 2023,” he said. “The decision as to when to access the market shall be guided by the government-appointed joint lead managers and legal counsels based on market conditions.”

--With assistance from Helen Nyambura.

