(Bloomberg) -- Kenya expects a review of an International Monetary Fund programme to be concluded successfully, in order to trigger the release of $410 million in new funding for the government.

“We expect the review to be successful given the progress we have made towards the goals we had set for ourselves under the programme,” Kenya’s National Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

The IMF is expected to conclude the review and release a statement today.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.