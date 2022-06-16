(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is experiencing a sixth wave of Covid-19 infections after the number of positive cases in the country increased on average by 92% in the past month, compared with the previous four weeks.

The East African nation becomes the second country in the region to see a sixth wave after Mauritius, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a virtual briefing on Thursday.

Ethiopia, Morocco and Cape Verde are going through a fifth wave of the pandemic, Ouma said. This brings to 16 the number of African countries that have suffered a fifth wave under the pandemic, according to Africa CDC data.

As many as 39 countries, or 71% of all member states, are reporting a case fatality rate that is higher than the global average of 1.2%, with Somalia and Sudan reporting over 5% case fatality rate, he said.

