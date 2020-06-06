(Bloomberg) --

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta extended a ban on public gatherings for 30 days to curb the spread of coronavirus, barring entry and exit from the capital Nairobi and the counties of Mombasa and Mandera for a similar period.

“Due to the evolving nature of the disease globally, international travel restrictions are hereby extended,” Kenyatta said Saturday in a televised address. There will be a nationwide night-time curfew for another 30 days and schools, closed in March, will now resume on Sept. 1, he said.

The government lifted restrictions previously in force in the Kilifi and Kwale counties. Curbs on movement, including all road, rail and air travel on the Kenyan capital and three other regions began on April 6.

