(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund will expand its financing to Kenya by $938 million to bolster the East African nation’s reserves before a Eurobond repayment due in June.

The funding, which still requires IMF board approval, would result in the Washington-based lender granting Kenya immediate access to around $682 million, the fund said in a statement Thursday.

“The authorities’ strong reform program aims to enhance the policy framework substantially and restore confidence to ensure access to the global bond market,” said Haimanot Teferra, who led the IMF team in Kenya. “Steadfast implementation of a package of mutually reinforcing policies remains the key to sustain macroeconomic stability,” she said.

Yields on Kenya’s $2 billion eurobond due June 2024 fell 56 basis points to 15.23% as investors reacted to the news.

“Clearly another positive step,” said Søren Mørch, Head of Emerging Markets Debt at Danske Bank. “The near term economic and fiscal outlook is improving, and I would expect that other bilateral funding could follow soon.”

The money will help the government address its precarious public finances, including repaying a $2 billion Eurobond that falls due in June, while supporting the shilling — Africa’s sixth worst-performing currency tracked by Bloomberg this year.

The IMF’s board is expected to consider the agreement for approval in January.

The 2024 bond has been a focal point for investors worrying about the nation’s debt burden as it faces elevated energy and food import bills, with limited foreign exchange to fund the shortfalls. President William Ruto plans an early repayment of $300 million in December.

“If the authorities draw down forex reserves for the buyback due by end of year, they can replenish once the IMF funds are disbursed in January 2024,” said Churchill Ogutu, an economist at IC Asset Managers (Mauritius). “A credible buyback will be a positive catalyst for Kenya.”

In May, the IMF agreed to boost its financing package to Kenya by 45% to $3.5 billion and extend the duration of the 38-month program by 10 months to April 2025. The latest agreement lifts that total support to around $4.43 billion.

The East African country has been reluctant to consider refinancing the debt in capital markets because of high interest rates. In an interview with Bloomberg last month, Treasury Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said Kenya is weighing borrowing from multilateral and bilateral lenders to help repay the Eurobond.

Looking forward, the IMF said Kenya faced clear two-sided risks.

“On the upside, should investor confidence recover fully, a virtuous cycle of inflows could stabilize the exchange rate and bring down inflation to the target faster than expected,” Teferra said. “On the domestic front, the key downside risk is that the policy shift now underway, if it loses its momentum, could erode confidence and lead to increased FX demand and reserve drain.”

