(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government amassed “unauthorized debt” equal to about a third of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to Jimi Wanjigi, a presidential aspirant disqualified from vying in next month’s elections.

By law, Kenyan authorities must not borrow to spend on recurring expenditure, which can only be funded through taxes. Loans and grants are to finance development projects. Kenyatta’s government used borrowed money to repay loans and for expenditure such as state salaries, which is illegal, according to Wanjigi.

About 4.1 trillion shillings ($34.5 billion) of the 6.1 trillion shillings that the National Treasury borrowed in the past eight fiscal years was illegal, as it spent only 2 trillion shillings on capital projects, he said, citing the findings of a forensic investigation that he commissioned out of publicly available Treasury and central bank data.

“The total unauthorized debt of 4.098 trillion shillings cannot be linked to any authorized development projects,” Wanjigi said. It was borrowed “without authority and appropriation by parliament,” he said.

Legal changes to public finance laws allowing direct settlement to overseas suppliers and deducting transaction fees from proceeds of foreign debt such as Eurobonds violates the constitution, which stipulates that all money raised by government should be deposited into the Consolidated Fund before any disbursal, Wanjigi said.

The Treasury and Central Bank of Kenya didn’t respond to requests for comment. Kenyatta’s spokeswoman Kanze Dena didn’t also immediately respond. The finance ministry last year said that about 19% of borrowed resources in the 2020-21 fiscal year was spent on recurrent expenditure.

“What we can deduce is that the government borrowed for recurrent spending, or that the borrowed funds were never spent, or we assume that the funds were stolen,” said John Juma Nyangi, head of research at Nairobi-based Institute of Public Finance.

The International Monetary Fund says that Kenya’s public debt, which totaled 8.56 trillion shillings by the end of May, is at high risk of distress. The obligations are equal to 69.1% of gross domestic product, and compare with 1.9 trillion shillings in 2013, when Kenyatta’s administration came to power.

Unbudgeted Spending

Last month, lawmakers raised the nation’s debt ceiling to 10 trillion shillings from 9 trillion shillings, giving the government additional head room to fund its 862 billion-shilling budget financing gap for the current fiscal year ending June 2023.

Kenya spent almost 57% of tax income in the past financial year to pay off loans, according to the Treasury.

Wanjigi, who Kenyan media says is a billionaire and has backed key politicians financially in the past, has been barred from participating in the Aug. 9 vote for not presenting the required academic credentials.

His would-be rival Deputy President William Ruto faulted Kenyatta on Tuesday for spending 100 billion shillings annually on projects not included in the budget. He promises to slash borrowing and publish loan contracts if he takes over at the helm. Another competitor, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, intends to renegotiate loan terms with creditors if he wins.

“The biggest problem we have in Kenya today is we have too many projects outside the budget that are being implemented,” Ruto said in an interview with Bloomberg last week. “And naturally, if you have too many projects outside the budget that you’re implementing it means you’re not sticking to your fiscal deficit.”

