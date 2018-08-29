(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s High Court temporarily halted corruption charges against the Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu at a lower court until it determines the validity of accusations against her.

Mwilu is yet to enter plea on 13 charges including alleged abuse of office, receiving a loan under false pretenses from Imperial Bank Ltd., which is in receivership, and tax evasion.

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita granted orders “staying the criminal proceedings” until the court issues further directions on the matter.

The East African nation’s government is broadening a clampdown on entrenched corruption as President Uhuru Kenyatta seeks to improve controls over public funds to help finance ambitious infrastructure plans. Several government officials have been arrested and charged with graft-related offenses in the crackdown.

Kenya’s Supreme Court led by Chief Justice David Maraga annulled a presidential election held last year, a move that Kenyatta criticized as a “judicial coup.” He called the judges “crooks” and pledged to “revisit this agenda” at a later date. He won a second term in a rerun vote held in October that was boycotted by the opposition.

