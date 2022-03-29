(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate to assess the impact of the war in Ukraine on the economy and as it sees inflation expectations anchored within its target range.

The monetary policy committee kept the rate unchanged at 7% for a 13th straight meeting, Governor Patrick Njoroge said in an emailed statement Tuesday. That matched the median estimate of six economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The MPC is monitoring the impact of its policy measures and global developments on the economy and could re-convene earlier than its scheduled May meeting if necessary, he said.

Key Points:

Inflation, which eased to a 16-month low in February, is expected to remain within the central bank’s target range of 2.5% to 7.5% in the near term, supported by muted demand pressures and measures taken by the government to lower electricity tariffs and stabilize fuel prices, Njoroge said.

Risks to the inflation outlook include higher commodity prices of oil and wheat due to the war in Ukraine.

Current-account deficit expected to widen to 5.9% of gross domestic product in 2022, from an estimate of 5.6% in the year through February, on higher oil prices.

Leading indicators point to strong performance of the Kenyan economy in the first quarter, supported by recovery in agriculture and services industries.

Foreign-exchange reserves fell to $7.9 billion from $8.3 billion in January, equivalent to 4.8 months of import cover.

Private-sector credit grew by 9.1% in February from 8.6% in December, driven by the transport and communications industries.

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans was 14% in February, compared with 13.1% in December.

