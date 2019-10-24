(Bloomberg) -- The closure of several sugar factories in Kenya reduced output by 8% in the nine months through September and forced the East African nation to increase imports of the sweetener.

Production between January and September declined to 335,992 tons compared with 366,398 tons during the same period last year, according to data emailed by Kenya’s Sugar Directorate. Imports during the period jumped to 324,055 tons from 190,084 tons, it said.

“The continued closure of Mumias, Kwale and Chemelil sugar factories had a huge negative impact on sugar production,” according to the statement. “In the month of September 2019, Nzoia and Olepito Sugar Factories did not operate. Further; Butali crushed cane for only 10 days, then closed for annual maintenance.”

