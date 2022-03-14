(Bloomberg) -- Kenya raised pump prices of fuel to a 10-year high in its latest monthly fuel-price review on Monday, despite the government tapping a stabilization fund, according to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

A liter of gasoline will retail at 134.72 shillings ($1.18) per liter in the capital, Nairobi, while diesel prices increase by 4.5% to 115.60 shillings per liter effective Tuesday, the agency said in an emailed statement. Kerosene, which is used in lighting and cooking, will remain unchanged for a fifth time.

The retail prices of gasoline and diesel were last this high in October 2018, when authorities chose not to tap the price stabilization fund.

The higher fuel prices in turn are expected to inflate costs of food production, transport, electricity generation and manufacturing. Brent crude is near $110 a barrel as the Russia-Ukraine war roils markets.

