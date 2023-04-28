(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s inflation rate fell more than expected in April after food prices eased to a 13-month low.

Consumer prices rose an annual 7.9%, compared with 9.2% last month, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Friday in an emailed statement. The median estimate of six economists in a Bloomberg survey was 9%, with forecasts ranging from 8.6% to 9.4%. Prices rose 0.5% in the month.

The softening in inflation may allow the monetary-policy authority to hold rates next month following a bigger-than-expected 75-basis point hike in March. The government expects inflation, which has breached the central bank’s 2.5% to 7.5% target-range since June, to revert to the midpoint of the band in the medium term.

Key insights:

After experiencing its worst drought in 40 years in 2022, various regions in Kenya were forecast to receive near-average rainfall this month, according to the latest weekly report of the government’s National Cereals and Produce Board. That may help ease food price pressures. “The first significant harvest of grain is expected to enter the market in August,” Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Wednesday. “The government has taken the long-term sustainable approach of resolving the cost of living predicament by subsidizing production instead of consumption.”

Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks, which make up almost a third of the inflation basket, rose an annual 10.1% in April from 13.4% last month, as the cost items such as spinach and onions declined.

Transport inflation slowed to an eight-month low of 9.8% from 12.9% in March after authorities kept gasoline pump prices unchanged.

--With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo.

