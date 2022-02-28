(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s annual inflation slowed to a 16-month low in February on easing food and electricity prices.

Consumer prices rose 5.1% from a year earlier, compared with 5.4% in January, Nairobi-based Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Monday in an emailed statement. The median of three economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was 5.7%. Prices rose 0.4% in the month.

While inflation remains within the central bank’s target range of 2.5% to 7.5%, upside risks to the outlook and worries over living costs, may persuade the monetary policy authority to hike its key interest rate at its March 29 meeting.

A separate Bloomberg survey of seven economists expect inflation to average 6.2% this year, compared with a prior forecast of 5.7% in November. They also amended their policy projections for the central bank to hike interest rates by 25-basis points this quarter from their prior expectation of not increasing.

Key Insights

High costs of living topped the concerns of Kenyans in a February survey by Nairobi-based pollster TIFA Research.

East Africa’s largest economy is facing upward price pressures from the continued depreciation of its currency that’s driving up import costs, a surge in food prices fueled by a drought in the north and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that’s also caused oil to jump to a 2014-high.

While the nation has used fuel subsidies to keep gasoline costs artificially stable since November, the latest spike in oil prices to more than $100 a barrel is likely to make this increasingly difficult.

The food and non-alcoholic drinks index, which comprises a third of the inflation basket, rose 8.7% from a year ago due to the increase in the cost of items such as vegetables and cooking oil. That compares with 8.9% a month prior.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index, with a weighting of 14.6% in the inflation basket, grew 4.8% from 5.1% last month, helped by a 15% cut on electricity tariff effective January,

