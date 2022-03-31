(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s inflation quickened in March stoked by higher food prices such as wheat due to the war in Ukraine, reversing a five-month easing trend.

Consumer prices rose 5.6% from a year earlier, compared with 5.1% in February, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday in an emailed statement. The median estimate of six economists in a Bloomberg survey was 5.5%. Prices rose 0.9% in the month.

The uptick comes days after the monetary policy committee held its benchmark interest rate at 7% as it sees inflation anchored within its target range of 2.5% to 7.5% in the near term, while warning of risks to its outlook from supply shocks caused by sanctions on Russia and the war in Ukraine.

Kenya imports about 44% of its wheat from the two nations, which ship more than a quarter of the world’s exports.

Key Insights

Price pressures from poor or delayed rainfall, higher fuel costs and currency depreciation may see inflation breach the ceiling of the central bank’s target range in the third quarter, prompting the monetary authority to hike its key rate, Ridle Markus, a Johannesburg-based Africa strategist at Absa, said in a note to clients.

Kenya meteorological department forecasts depressed rains in March to May, which marks the planting season for corn, the country’s staple.

Governor Patrick Njoroge warned Wednesday that a fuel subsidy that has kept pump prices in check since October is temporary.

The food and non-alcoholic drinks index, which comprises a third of the inflation basket, rose 9.9% from a year ago, compared with 8.7% a month prior, due to the increase in the cost of items such as cooking oil and wheat flour.

A surge in fertilizer prices could fan food inflation. Prices of diammonium phosphate -- used in planting corn -- have more than doubled to 6,000 shillings ($52) from a year earlier. That’s as countries like China and Russia restrict exports, according to Eustace Muriuki, managing director of Mea Ltd., a fertilizer blending company in Kenya.

“If farmers don’t use enough fertilizer because of cost, then corn yields will be suppressed,” he said.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index, with a weighting of 14.6% in the inflation basket, climbed 4.9%. That was fueled by an increase in gas prices.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.