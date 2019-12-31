(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan consumer prices roses at the fastest pace in three months in December.

The annual consumer-inflation rate was 5.7 percent compared with 5.6 percent a month earlier, the Nairobi-based Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in an emailed statement Monday. Household-utility prices surged more than 13 percent from a year earlier, it said. Prices climbed 0.7 percent from a month earlier, it said.

