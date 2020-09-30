(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan inflation slowed to the lowest level in a year in September as food-price growth cooled further.

The annual inflation rate dropped to 4.2% from 4.4% in August, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday in an emailed statement. The median of three economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was 4.7%. Prices were unchanged in the month.

Key Insights:

The prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks, which make up one-third of the inflation basket, increased 5.2% from a year earlier, compared with 5.4% in August. That was due to good rains that boosted supply, while demand was muted by reduced economic activity and measures to contain Covid-19.

Inflation has remained within the central bank’s target of 2.5% to 7.5% for three years. Prices are expected to stay within that band in the near term, Governor Patrick Njoroge said Tuesday in a statement that announced the decision to keep the benchmark interest rate at 7%.

Annual transport inflation slowed to 13% from 13.1%. Gasoline prices increased by 1.4% at the Sept. 14 review and diesel and kerosene prices declined. Fuel is a major component in production and transportation and affects the cost of goods. Diesel that is used in thermal power generation has an effect on electricity tariffs.

The biggest risks to inflation could come from fuel prices, new swarms of desert locusts that destroyed crops early this year, below-average rainfall and the ongoing health crisis, according to the country’s Parliamentary Budget Office.

