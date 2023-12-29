(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in almost two years in December, days after the central bank announced the most aggressive interest-rate hike in more than a decade in a bid to tame price growth.

The consumer price index increased by 6.6% from a year earlier, compared with 6.8% in November, the Nairobi-based Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in an emailed statement on Friday. That brought the average inflation rate for the year to 7.7%, above the 7.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range.

At its last meeting on Dec. 5, the monetary policy committee surprised the market with a 200 basis-point rate increase, citing the need to address pressure on the local currency and reduce second-round effects on inflation.

The main contributors to the slowdown were transport costs, helped by gasoline prices being kept unchanged last month and reduced in December. They rose 11.7%, compared with 13.6% in November. Food prices, which have a 33% weighting on the basket of goods, remained sticky, rising 7.7%.

The shilling’s weakness has also kept inflation high. Its depreciation has continued largely unabated, disregarding a total of 300 basis points of rate increases since Kamau Thugge became governor of the Central Bank of Kenya in June. The currency has lost 27% of its value this year, undermined by a stronger and more scarce dollar.

Kenya expects to receive disbursements from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Trade and Development Bank and the African Development Bank that will shore up its foreign-exchange reserves and could help ease pressure on the shilling. Good harvests are also anticipated from the current rainy season, mitigating a key risk to the inflation outlook. Those factors could persuade the MPC to leave its key interest rate unchanged in February.

