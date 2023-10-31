(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan inflation unexpectedly quickened to a three-month high in October, owing to higher energy prices.

Consumer prices rose an annual 6.9% in the month from 6.8% in September, the Nairobi-based Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday in an emailed statement. The median estimate of seven economists in a Bloomberg survey was 6.7%.

The reading will weigh on the central bank’s rate-setting monetary policy committee which meets in early December. Governor Kamau Thugge last month said he expects overall inflation to remain within the bank’s target range of 2.5% to 7.5%.

The main contributors to the acceleration were higher electricity and transport prices.

Rising fuel prices remain a key risk to inflation, with higher gasoline prices impacting the cost of production, transport and distribution, as well as thermal electricity generation. Higher fuel costs are also seen seeping through soaring food prices.

Kenya increased gasoline prices by 2.7% to a record high during the month, forcing authorities to partially reinstate a subsidy to contain costs. Transport prices rose 13.6% in October from 13% a month earlier.

Key insights:

Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks – comprising a third of the inflation basket – rose an annual 7.8% from 7.9% in September. The nation is expected to receive higher rainfall in the final quarter, according to Kenya Meteorological Department. That could increase the supply of short season crops such as vegetables and grains. Still, 1.52 million people remain food insecure in Kenya and in urgent need of food assistance after East Africa suffered a prolonged drought marked by six failed rainy seasons, according to the regional Climate Prediction and Application Centre.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index, increased an annual 7.8% during the month.

The continued weakening of the shilling against the dollar is impacting prices of imported raw materials and finished goods, amid declining foreign exchange reserves held by central bank.

(Updates with more detail from third paragraph)

