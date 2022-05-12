(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Cabinet resolved to continue paying fuel subsidies in a program that has softened the blow of increasing prices while further straining public finances.

Fuel prices have surged to about $110 per barrel this year from as low as $40 in 2020, warranting the support for consumers, the Cabinet said in a statement issued by the presidency on Thursday. It didn’t give details on how long the program would remain.

The decision comes after the East African nation bore the brunt of the severe shortages at filling stations last month as the government delayed subsidy payments to oil marketing companies.

While facing a budget deficit equivalent to 8.1% of gross domestic product for the year through June, President Uhuru Kenyatta last month signed a supplementary budget that included 34.4 billion shillings ($297 million) to settle subsidy arrears.

The government has been subsidizing fuel prices by tapping a Stabilization Fund that’s capitalized through a levy of 5.40 shillings per liter of gasoline and diesel. In the fiscal year through end-June 2021, collections were 25.2 billion shillings.

About 76% of the collections into the fund in the past fiscal year were, however, transfered to the infrastructure ministry, according to a January report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu. That reduced the amount of money available to pay subsidies, a situation that was partly blamed for fuel shortages last month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.